LEWISBURG – According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that about 1 out of 3 people have a bunion to some degree. The condition, where a bump forms on the inside of the foot progressively moving the big toe into the smaller toes over time, can often cause people pain when walking, wearing shoes, or being on their feet for prolonged periods of time.
Dr. Gerard Cush, MD, renowned foot and ankle specialist at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, will be sharing his expertise on bunions at a special, free Talk with the Doc on December 6, 2022. Starting at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Main Entrance conference rooms, Dr. Cush will address bunion basics including what they are, how they form, and progression of the condition.
“This is about more than just the appearance of the feet. This very common condition generally develops in adulthood and over time can interfere with daily activities due to the pain caused when the foot structure changes to accommodate the moving toe,” said Cush.
“It’s important to know that you don’t have to live with bunion pain. There are treatments available that can alleviate pain while at the same time make the feet appear more normal.”
Participants will gain insight on when to see a specialist about the types of treatments available — both minimally invasive and surgical — to address pain and discomfort. Anyone with bunions, in early and late stages, should consider attending to learn more about relief and getting back on their feet.
Registration is required. Call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or register online at www.EvanHospital.com/calendar.