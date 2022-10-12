SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious continue to work on balancing the proposed $4.4 million budget for 2023.
On Wednesday the group met to discuss the current state of the spending plan and what needs to be done to make sure there is no tax increase for residents.
"We work for the citizens of Sunbury," City treasurer Kevin Troup told council and Brosious.
"We have an obligation to the residents to make sure we are doing everything right by them."
At times the meeting became heated when various departments were discussing cutting costs.
Troup said he understands the city may need various things, including the addition of a new police officer, but that he wants to make sure the city can sustain the costs down the road when there are new council members, a mayor, and city treasurer.
"I think we are on the right track with what we are doing," Troup said. "We just have to watch and make sure we are spending wisely."
In the current plan city employees will receive a 2% raise, Troup said.
Each of the departments added and subtracted various things within the department and asked Troup to rework the numbers so that when the group meets again they can possibly have first reading of a proposed budget passed at the Oct. 24 City Council meeting.
One of the major changes in the budget this year will be an increase in money for parking across the city.
The numbers are still being worked out but council voted to purchase new parking meters and the machines will be coin-based or individuals will be able to use a text-to-pay system.
Parking violations will also be raised from $15 to $20, in the new proposed plan.
The next budget meeting will be held on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, on Market Street.