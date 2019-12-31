UPMC Susquehanna officials sent shockwaves through the Valley when they announced on Dec. 6 that the hospital in Sunbury would close on March 31.
UPMC, which eliminates approximately 150 local jobs with the decision, cited financial issues on the closure and because patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care. The decision leaves Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed North 11th Street facility employs 153 workers, according to city tax records. The hospital said another 30 workers at the hospital are employed on a contract with Aramark, a company that provides food service, facilities and uniform services to hospitals.
UPMC Susquehanna acquired the former Sunbury Community Hospital from Quorum Health, a Tennessee corporation. UPMC took over Oct. 1, 2017. The Sunbury hospital was joined in acquisition by a hospital in Lock Haven. The two additions pushed UPMC Susquehanna, based in Williamsport, to a six-hospital system.
UPMC Susquehanna is an affiliate hospital of UPMC, a $20 billion health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh.
City, county and state officials said they had no advanced warning. Those same leaders are now meeting regularly to determine what can be done with the building.
The meetings include Mayor Kurt Karlovich, City Administrator Jody Ocker, state Rep. Lynda Culver, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman, Pastor Mark Gittens, community leader Aimee Buehner and Dave Klingerman of Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.