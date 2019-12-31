Wood-Mode Inc. employees reacted in shock on the afternoon of Monday, May 13, when they were told the 77-year-old company would be closing immediately and that they had minutes to gather belongings.
Like many of the 938 employees, 20-year veteran Tammy Heeter expected to retire from the custom wood cabinet manufacturing plant in Kreamer. “Now I’m thinking about paying bills and the lack of insurance.”
The abrupt closure of one of the Valley’s largest employers came after owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund failed to find a new buyer or secure a loan to keep the plant operating after years of financial struggles.
In less than a week, displaced workers got another shock when they received a notice that all medical, dental and other benefits were being canceled immediately.
What followed was months of job searches by hundreds of suddenly unemployed workers who were aided by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corp., Career Link, United Way and Community Action Agency.
In August, Bill French, a Middleburg businessman, purchased Wood-Mode Inc. assets for $13 million and reopened the plant with the help of former employees, including Bob Gessner who serves as manufacturing manager.
In all about 250 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees now work at Wood-Mode LLC. They had produced more than 7,000 cabinets by the end of the year.
How many former Wood-Mode employees are still out of work is difficult to pinpoint but the legal issues that were raised after the Gronlunds’ shut down the company persist.
Three lawsuits filed against the Gronlunds alleging they violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act by failing to provide employees 60 days notice of the company closure.
The lawsuits have been merged and certified as a class action in federal court and seek wages and benefits for all the displaced employees.