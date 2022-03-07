Noah F. “Butch” Hummel Jr., 82, of Milton, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Montandon on July 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Noah F. Sr. and Emma C. (Raup) Hummel. He was married more than 50 years to the former Betty Rhoads until her death in 2019.
Butch had worked for Philco Ford, retired from American Home Foods and after retirement worked for Rockwell Center as a driver. He had served in the PA Army National Guard.
He attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton, enjoyed old cars and old western movies, collected Hess trucks, and was an avid Eagles fan. In his early years, he enjoyed drag racing. He especially loved watching Hogan’s Heroes with his granddaughter Ashton.
Butch is survived by a son, Kurt Hummel of Laurel, Del.; a daughter, Tara Hummel and her partner Steve Dauberman of Montandon; two grandchildren, Ashton Slagenweit and Skyler Dauberman; two brothers, Terry Hummel of Allenwood and Robert Hummel of Milton; and a sister, Nancy Stover of Lewisburg.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Hummel and Pat Zerres.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
