The first piece I wrote for a newspaper was “The Benefits of Growing Trees.” I believe so strongly in that benefit that I’m writing another.
This time, I’ll focus on only one group of trees, perhaps the most important — the noble oaks.
“All those leaves, all those acorns!” you say.
Well, I’m sure you watch the news or read articles describing what’s happening to our ecological system.
Maybe your children or grandchildren come home from school telling you about the importance of honey bees. Well, it’s not just about those honey bees.
Are you a bird lover? I recently read that North America has lost three billion birds, or 29% of the population, since 1970. Birds, like insects, help maintain the balance of nature.
Maybe you think you’re doing your part. “I buy birdseed. I feed the birds.” Well, nestling birds don’t eat your seed. Instead, they require the proteins in caterpillars found on trees.
Oaks support more life forms than any other tree in North America. A single species, the native white oak (Quercus alba), supports over 500 different species of caterpillars — more than any other plant. Caterpillars feed on the oak leaves and eventually become the butterflies and moths we enjoy. Yes, caterpillars feed on the leaves of your trees, but if you plant native trees, those leaves will only be damaged, not destroyed. Even the bare branches of the trees in winter are home for overwintering caterpillars, and adult birds manage to find them.
Most songbirds are insectivores; without insects, they and their young will starve. Half the forests on the earth are gone. This loss has led to a decline in insect and bird populations. What does that say about our future?
Climate change
An astounding fact — the level of carbon dioxide on earth is the highest in 20 million years. Scientists continue to search for solutions, but we, too, can do our part.
One solution is the “terrestrial sequestration” of carbon. Quite simply, it means planting more trees! You know from elementary science that a tree absorbs carbon dioxide during photosynthesis, but did you know that the carbon is stored in the wood for the tree’s life?
The trunk of an ancient oak represents many tons of stored carbon. Oak trees have incredibly long lives. North America has over ninety oak species, with 435 species worldwide.
We are probably most familiar in Pennsylvania with red, white, black, chestnut, and pin oaks (Quercus rubra, Q. alba, Q. velutina, and Q. palustris, respectively).
Other Good Things
While providing cooling shade and living for hundreds of years, oaks reduce water pollution by absorbing excess fertilizer, pesticides, and other contaminants.
During good rains, their canopies slow the rainfall, thereby reducing erosion. Their enormous root systems sequester enormous amounts of carbon. Those roots also stabilize the soil and help manage the watershed.
Objections
Don’t have space for an oak? Decrease the size of that biological wasteland we call a lawn, which offers very little to our treasured pollinators. (As an aside: a lawn produces four times more carbon than it stores.) Too costly? Oaks don’t have to be. Plant an acorn! About those leaves — it’s been found that a blanket of oak leaves fights many invasive plants, including Japanese stiltgrass (Microstegium vimineum).
Oak leaves deter the damaging jumping worms (Amynthas spp.). A thick mat of leaf litter acts like a sponge which helps with water infiltration. Ground-up oak leaves are a superior mulch for your flowerbeds and trees.
Yes, those acorns can be a nuisance.
Nevertheless, acorns are a vital food source for many four-footed friends and those friends with beaks, such as blue jays, crows, and wild turkeys.
I know a final objection is on your mind: the caterpillars of the spongy (formerly called gypsy) moth. I used the term “native” earlier in this article, which is the key. Spongy moth caterpillars (Lymantria dispar) are not native caterpillars and have very few predators. So, they have repeatedly defoliated our oak trees, causing their decline and even death.
You can make a difference if you’re truly interested in saving this planet. To quote Doug Tallamy, the biologist responsible for most of the information I’ve included, “We really need oaks, and need to treat them with reverence.”