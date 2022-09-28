The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Nola (10-13) was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.
Mets 5, Marlins 4, 10 innings
NEW YORK— Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally the Mets past the Marlins and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets.
Nationals 3, Braves 2
WASHINGTON — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Nationals a victory over Atlanta. The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the Mets atop the NL East, and the teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.
Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third.
Brewers 5, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Brewers’ playoff hopes. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies’ loss to the Cubs in Chicago moved the Brewers within a game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play.
Pirates 4, Reds 3
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015.
Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3. After Johan Ramirez pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 2, Royals 1
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Royals for their fifth straight victory.
MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.
Scheduled Tigers starter Matt Manning was scratched just before game time because of arm fatigue. Will Vest pitched the first inning, allowing Melendez’s homer, and the next six relievers combined for eight shutout innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 29th save.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1
BOSTON — Anthony Santander and the Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning.
The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore’s 13-9 loss at Fenway Park. The slugger went 8 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his previous four games.
Twins 7, White Sox 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins sent the White Sox to their eighth straight loss.
Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins. They tied the White Sox for second in the AL Central at 76-79. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left. Caleb Thielbar got the win in relief. Johnny Cueto lost his fourth straight start for the White Sox.
Guardians 2, Rays 1
CLEVELAND — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Guardians the win.
Rosario wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the AL Central title.