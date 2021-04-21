NEW BERLIN — In celebration of Earth Day and to honor Arbor Day, the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm planted a Kwanzan cherry tree on the property. Earth Day is the 22nd of April each year and is a day set aside to remember that Mother Earth deserves our care. This year marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm has made it part of its mission to promote environmental stewardship. This is the fourth year that the farm has planted a tree in honor of Earth Day in conjunction with Arbor Day. Arbor Day is celebrated the last Friday of April. Its purpose is to encourage people to plant trees. Many communities in the area also have tree-planting ceremonies and litter pick-up programs that take place around this time of year. Typically, the Noll-Spangler Farm also holds an educational program along with the tree planting. A spring celebration is being planned for the spring of 2022.
The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm has announced upcoming events for 2021.
- Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fifth Annual “Celebration at the Farm”: The living-history event is a celebration of the historic farm’s rich agricultural heritage. There will be historic craft demonstrators as well as live entertainment and presentations. Heritage breed livestock will also be on-site. Several historic out-buildings will be open to the public. The farm is located at 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. All CDC guidelines effective at the time will be followed.
- Saturday, Aug. 7 — Annual Tag Sale: A large yard sale held rain or shine with loads of eclectic items. Something for every shopper. All proceeds benefit the educational events held at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm. The sale will be held (at least partially) in the historic barn. All CDC guidelines effective at the time will be followed.