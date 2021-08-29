Nominations open for diversity award
The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is accepting nominations for the second annual Mira Lloyd Dock Partnership Diversity Award, given for conservation work in under-represented communities in Pennsylvania. The partnership, coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, will present the award during the Pennsylvania Forestry Association’s Annual Symposium on Saturday, Oct 9, at Toftrees resort in State College.
For a nomination form, visit www.tenmilliontrees.org/DockAward. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 10. The winner will receive $5,000 worth of trees and supplies to be used for a future project.
Nominations are open to anyone in Pennsylvania who has done tree planting, rain garden installation or planting, regenerative agriculture or urban farming/permaculture, or community beautification in a diverse, inequitable, and under-represented community. The award was created to honor the spirit of Mira Lloyd Dock, who pursued urban beautification and forest conservation at a time when women or people of color were not welcomed at the decision table.
— THE DAILY ITEM
Songs of the Susquehanna benefit concert cruise set
The Songs of the Susquehanna project by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has spawned a benefit concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 6-8 p.m., featuring six musicians from the association’s inaugural season of the project: Johanna Kodlick, William Ryan, Don Shappelle, Hannah Bingman Gary Gyekis and Steve Hulslander. Tickets are $25 for the two-hour cruise and can be purchased at middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/.
The event will include a variety of songs from each of the musicians, including the original song each submitted for the first round of the program. The benefit concert cruise is sponsored by the Rusty Rail Brewing Company out of Mifflinburg. All proceeds going back to helping the MSRKA protect and promote our river-based resources.
The event will be dependent on the status of the COVID pandemic, and guidelines for the cruise will be dictated by the Hiawatha Paddleboat staff and the regulations they need to follow at the time.
— THE DAILY ITEM
Fight the Blight ride planned
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area is partnering with the Housing Authority of Northumberland County to combat blight in the county.
The AOAA Benefit Ride will offer four stops on the AOAA trail system where riders can stop to have a prize card punched. There will be two stops on the Western Reserve and two stops on the Eastern Reserve. The ride will take you on some of the newest trails that will take riders on the south side of the Mahanoy Mountain on the Bootlegger trail. There will be mud, rocks and elevation changes.
Zebre Rod & Gun will be selling chicken BBQ lunches to be served at the AOAA event building from 2-5 p.m. Riders must pre-register for lunch, but Sept. 1.
— THE DAILY ITEM