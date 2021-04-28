Nondas M. Linn, 43, of Erdley Church Rd. Middleburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 28, at her home.
She was born July 9, 1977, in Lancaster, a daughter of Birdie (McKnight) Rotharmel and the late Earl Rotharmel Sr. On June 18, she married Brian T. Linn, who survives.
She graduated high school in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 1995. Nondas then went on to Empire Beauty School to become a beautician and teach cosmetology.
Nondas enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding four-wheelers, gardening, and crocheting. The greatest joy in her life was spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband Brian, she is survived by four children, Dylan, Dawson, Dalton, and Delaine Linn.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Rotharmel Jr.
At Nondas’ request, there will be no services held.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.