SUNBURY — Haven Ministries officials are seeing a decline in cash donations, which they fear will impede the nonprofit homeless shelter's ability to provide some services.
Executive Director Christy Zeigler said Haven Ministries, located at 1043 Front St., in Sunbury, operates on a $218,436 yearly budget and the decline in donations could potentially mean the loss of some services.
“We are like $30,000 shy of where we should be by now,” she said. “We usually are this time of year but this year we are especially shy and we are hoping to get the word out that we are in need of help.”
Haven Ministry is a nonprofit organization guided by a board of directors composed of both clergy and layperson and funded through donations. There is also an emergency food pantry and a Christmas toy drive.
The shelter is celebrating 30 years of operation this month, after opening in 1991. In the last 30 years, Haven Ministries has assisted more than 5,000 people in need.
Zeigler said currently the shelter is seeing a larger amount of people needing help, and 30 people are living at Haven Ministries.
“It continues to grow and we want to be able to continue to help as many people as we can,” she said.
Zeigler said the shelter needed to replace kitchen equipment and electric and gas bills have gone up with the increase in people staying at Haven Ministries.
There were always up to 20 "people we had but it's been slowly increasing all the time now,” she said.
Zeigler took over the executive director position in 2012 and said the organization is also in need of household items and food.
“We always take these things as they help out so much,” she said. “When we get families placed we like to be able to provide regular household items for them to get started.”
Zeigler said without the proper funding she is unsure what the nonprofit would be able to provide.
"We would have to lessen the services and not take as many people in but that’s so hard as we have families with four or five children at any time. We like to be able to provide clothing for them so when they go to school they fit in. There is just so much to be done that funding is so important to us.”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the shelter is essential to the city.
"Haven Ministries is a key part of our city," he said. "I truly hope anyone that can, would donate what they could in order to help keep the shelter running at full services."
City Solicitor Joel Wiest said he will begin to explore options within the city for funding and donate his time researching legal options to help the shelter.
"It is sad to hear that there could be possible financial troubles facing the shelter," he said. "I will begin to explore any and all options with the city in an attempt to make sure that all services are maintained."
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said Haven Ministries is a huge asset to the Valley.
"They are one of the only shelters we have," Troutman said. "In a time like this Haven Ministries is needed and it's challenging all the way around."