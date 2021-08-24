The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, American Red Cross Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter, and The Arc, Susquehanna Valley will join hundreds of community organizations nationally to turn the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks into a day of service.
Across the nation, 9/11 Day of Service volunteer events will focus on emergency preparedness by developing and implementing solutions that ensure that people with limited resources are able to receive the help they need should calamity strike, according to a release from the United Way. Volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities will work alongside volunteers without disabilities to inform others about the need for disaster preparedness that includes all members of communities.
As part of the program, volunteers will distribute home fire preparedness kits and fire alarm installations to community members at events on Sept. 10 (Shamokin) and Sept. 11 (Mount Carmel).
Interested community volunteers are invited to sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/vp5st9kw or on the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency that leads the September 11th Day of Service and Remembrance, selected The Arc and a small group of other organizations to plan and participate in volunteer projects in honor of the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 attacks and service members.
The Arc advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. The Arc has a network of more than 600 chapters across the country promoting and protecting the human rights of people with IDD. It actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes without regard to diagnosis.