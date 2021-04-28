Nora B. Stauffer, 72, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born on March 5, 1949, in East Earl Twp., Lancaster, a daughter of the late Allen and Anna (Brubaker) Martin. On Jan. 6, 1968, she married E. Vernon Stauffer, who survives.
Nora was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church, Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 53 years, Vernon, is one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Carolyn Stauffer of Mount Pleasant Mills; three grandchildren; siblings, Allen Martin of Port Trevorton, Harvey and wife Gladys Martin of Port Trevorton, Ruth Wanner of Port Trevorton, AnnaMary Wanner of Port Trevorton, Sally and husband Martin Wanner of Port Trevorton, Sylvan Martin of Port Trevorton, Nathan and Irene Martin of Scottsville, KY, Nancy and husband Robert Martin of McAlisterville, Judith Good of Port Trevorton, Arlene Martin of Columbia Crossroads, PA, and David and wife Marian Martin of Port Trevorton.
She was preceded in death by a stepsister; one sister-in-law, Martha Martin, and three brothers-in-law, William Wanner, Samuel Wanner, and Richard Good.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 1377 Martin Bros. Road, Mt. Pleasant Mills. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, 134 Center Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the home ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.