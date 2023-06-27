Norma E. Willard, 88, Sunbury

Norma E. Willard, 88, of Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her home.
Norma was born Jan.1, 1935, a daughter of the late Harry L. and Mary C. (Shipe) Delbaugh. On June 19,1955, she married Richard A. Willard who preceded her in death in January 2021.
She was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School and was proud to be a Sunbury Owl.
Norma was a dental assistant for Dr. Edwin Bergstresser dental office.
She was a member of St. Elias Church, Sunbury.
Norma enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, dancing with her husband, cooking, baking, taking walks and her monthly lunches with her Sunbury classmates but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. Her good sense of humor, as well as her hugs and kisses, will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve A. (Candy) Willard, and Scott E. Willard; daughter Jenifer A. (Karen) Willard-Miller; granddaughters Katie, Lauren and Mya; four great-grandchildren, Lila, Emily, Lucy and Mason, one brother, Robert (Nicole) Delbaugh, and brother-in-law Charlie Schiefer.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother Paul Delbaugh and sister Ella Mae Schiefer.
Norma and her family were very appreciative for her longtime pastor and friend, Clair Shaffer, and the many ways he was there for her and looked out for her. They would also like to express gratitude for the care she received from her Geisinger Hospice team, Ronda, Tammy and Rachel.
A graveside service will be held for both Norma and Richard will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Elias Church Cemetery, 2016 Church Road, Sunbury, with her pastor Clair Shaffer officiating.
Arrangements by Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.