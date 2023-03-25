Norma J. Bennett, 88, Hartleton

Norma Jean “Pat” Bennett, 88, of Hartleton, entered into rest at 8:40 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Ardrenna (Smith) Sheesley. In January 1954, she married Ambrose B. Bennett, who preceded her in death in 1991.
Pat was a 1952 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Earlier in life, she was employed at Yorktowne Kitchens and after many years, retired from the dietary department at the Laurelton Center in 1998.
Pat was baptized and a loyal member of the Christ Community Church of Glen Iron.
She took great pride in maintaining the Hartleton Post Office building after her husband passed.
Pat enjoyed evening walks with her husband and camping and snowmobiling with friends and family.
It was her claim to fame that she lived at the best spot in Hartleton because of her most loyal and helpful neighbors, Joyce and Marvin Walter and Ron Koonsman, who helped her immensely over the years.
Surviving are one grandson and his wife, Rylan and Valerie Bennett of Lewisburg; one granddaughter and her husband, Whitney and Ryan Lloyd of Hartleton; five great-grandchildren, Milo and Sidney Bennett, and Bennett, Grace, and Everett Lloyd; and one brother and sister-in-law, Oren “Butch” and Doris Sheesley of Hartleton.
She was preceded in death by one son, Tony A. Bennett; one daughter-in-law, Kathy L. Bennett, and one brother, Leon “Hen” Sheesley.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, at the Christ Community Church of Glen Iron, 2746 State Route 235, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Brent Susan, officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Community Church, 2746 State Route 235, Millmont, PA 17845.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.