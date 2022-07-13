Norma “Normie” Jean (Shirk) Wendt, 95, currently of Oxford, Mississippi, was a caring wife of 76 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She peacefully left this life on July 5, 2022.
Normie was the only daughter of the late Robert and Deborah (McElhoe) Shirk.
She graduated from Sunbury (Pa.) High School with the class of 1944. In April of 1946, she married Robert W. Wendt. For several years she enjoyed working for CATV and Bucknell University.
In her early years she enjoyed bowling, fishing, and hunting. She was known to be quite the sharp shooter. She and Bob also regularly attended Bucknell basketball games.
Normie was a longtime member of the Sunbury Chapter of The Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by a son, Craig Allen Wendt.
Besides her loving husband she is survived by her daughter, Suzanne and husband Col. John Carr (USA) ret, of The Woodlands, Texas; two grandchildren, Christopher Ulrich and wife Tammy of The Woodlands, Texas, and Sierra and husband Blake Cannon of Oxford, Miss. Also her beloved great-grandchildren, Noah and Mary Grace Cannon and Savannah (Ulrich) Mendoza. She is also survived by her extra “kids,” Linda (Longacre) Allamong and Harry Roberts.
Arrangements are by the Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Please leave online condolences on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.