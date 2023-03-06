Norma “Jane” Strawser, 88, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away at 12:42 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Mifflintown.
Born Oct. 2, 1934, in Richfield, Snyder County, she was a daughter of the late Wilford “Jack” and Carrie Mabel (Rauch) Spriggle. On Dec. 10, 1953, she married her late husband, Donald Leroy “Jake” Strawser, with whom she was blessed to share more than 60 years of marriage before his passing on July 14, 2014.
She is survived by her children, Linda K. Hendricks and her husband Dale, Lisa J. Martin and her husband Kevin, all of Mount Pleasant Mills, Carrie L. West and her husband Troy of San Antonio, Texas, and Kelly A. Curtis and her husband Anthony of Toledo, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Jodi L. Strawser of McAlisterville; 11 grandchildren, Nick Hendricks, Katie Melhorn, John Kauffman, Sara Kauffman, Sam Strawser, Meggan Martin, Rachel Eisenman, Summer Martin, Jackson West, Grace West, and Eric Curtis; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy Leitzel of Lewisburg and Orpha Yorks and her husband Junior of McAlisterville, and many generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert D. “Bob” Strawser on Jan. 27, 2020; and one sister, Helen Sheaffer.
Jane was of the Protestant faith.
Mrs. Strawser began her career as a seamstress at the Richfield Shirt Factory; next, she was employed as a saleswoman for Tupperware in the early 1960s, where she was No. 1 in sales in the nation; after which, in 1971, she moved to Port Trevorton and, along with her husband, owned and operated Arrowhead Trailer Sales. Next, she moved to Fort Myers, Fla., and returned to Pennsylvania 18 years later; finally, she worked at Hershey Park in her retirement years.
She enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, playing cards, especially rummy, driving to new places, and, at 80 years old, enjoyed a skydiving trip that she absolutely loved.
All services will be private with interment being held in Lost Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, McAlisterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Strawser’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106-0762.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.