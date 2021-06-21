Norma W. Skelly, 92, formerly of Northumberland, passed away with her family by her side, on Friday night, June 18, 2021, at her son’s home in Selinsgrove, where she had lived for the past year.
She had lived in Northumberland for more than 70 years. Norma was married to Vernance P. Skelly who preceded her in death in 1972.
Norma was a housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and traveling to help with Habitat for Humanity work.
Norma was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland, and its Brouse Class for more than 70 years. She loved to help others and meet new people whenever she could.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Chris A. and Loriann Skelly of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren and spouses, Chris A. Skelly II and wife Ashley of Milroy, Danielle E. Seifrit and husband BJ of Hubert, N.C., and Michael V. Skelly of Selinsgrove; one brother, Ray Snyder of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; one sister, Patti German of Dade City, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Lexy Skelly, Bentley Skelly, Lee Skelly, Linda Kline Omar, Lance Kline, Cole Seaholtz, and Grace Seaholtz, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernance; one son, Pat; and six sisters, Dawn, Sherry, Miriam, Phyllis, Marelene, and June.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Front and King streets, Northumberland, PA 17857, or a tribute donation to fight Alzheimer’s or the American Cancer Society.
Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland, followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.
Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.