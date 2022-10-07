Norman L. Maneval, 86, of White Top Road, Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late George Clayton and Pearl Agnes (Womer) Maneval. On March 2, 1957, he married the former Mabel M. Swartz who survives.
Earlier in life, he had farmed and then, for 45 years, worked at Wood-Mode before his retirement.
He attended the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church which he loved greatly. Norman was an avid hunter, and especially enjoyed hunting at the cabin in Potter County. He also enjoyed camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are three sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth (Molly) Maneval, Timothy (Cindy) Maneval, and Larry (Beverly) Maneval, all of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Jennifer Crooks, Tyler and Megan; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Maneval; and two sisters, Catherine Mowery and Erma Mowery.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastors Troy Shaffer and Chad Mowery officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.