Norman L. Reich, 79, of Middle Road, Beavertown, went to his home in Heaven, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born April 25, 1942, a son of the late George and Anna (Smith) Reich. On Dec. 1, 1962, he was married to Darlene L. “Dolly” (Booney) Reich who preceded him in death on April 28, 2012. On Oct. 5, 2013, he married Pearl I. (Scholl) Reich who survives.
Norman was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He retired from the Selinsgrove Center, where he worked as a supervisor for many years.
He was an active member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church where he was also a lay pastor.
In his spare time, he loved walking his dog and watching his granddaughters whom he always referred to as being a joy. Norman was also a member of the Gideon’s for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Ron Keister of Middleburg and Debbie and Roger Snook of Beavertown; grandchildren and spouses, Janelle Werner and husband Brandon, Jessica Barr and husband Zack, Caitlin Herbster and husband Theron and Chelsea Snook; great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Logan Werner, Karter Barr, Maleya Lynch, Juliette, Maggie and Easton Herbster; and one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Lloyd Swanger.
Norman was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Middle Road, Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathy Mercado officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Contributions in Norman’s name may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or to the charity of donor’s choice.