Norman M. “Butchie” Levy, 62, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 16, 1959, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Norman M. Levy and Nona J. (Williams) Tansley, of Turbotville. On Sept. 23, 2005, he married the former Stephanie A. Truckenmiller, and together they have celebrated 17 years of marriage.
Famous quote: “Come on, it will be fun!”
He was a 1978 graduate of Warrior Run High School. Norman worked and retired from ACF Industries, Milton, after more than 30 years of service.
Norm enjoyed racing, truck rides, cooking, smoking meat, and was famous for his turtle soup. Most of all he really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie, and his mother, Nona Tansley and her husband Keith, of Turbotville, he is survived by his daughter, Kristen Levy, of Johnstown; two brothers, Keith and Jodi Tansley; and three sisters, Nancy Jakuboski, Nora Feldish, and Gina Williams-Tansley.
Preceding him in death besides his father, are his maternal grandparents, Helen and Thomas Williams.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Bond and Pastor Timothy Truckenmiller co-officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to a charity of one’s choosing.
