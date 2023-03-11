LEWISBURG — As Cole Knauss stood in a busy hallway at Lewisburg High School, many of his teammates gave him a congratulatory bump or tap on the shoulder — all with sizable grins on their faces — while he was chatting away after his latest outing.
And if his teammates thought the 6-foot-3 senior was Northumberland Christian’s hero of the moment, they’d have been wrong. Especially since everyone who stepped on the floor Saturday night pitched in as the Warriors bounced away with a 73-61 victory over Forest City.
Knauss led the way with 20 points for Norry Christian (22-6) – including 11 in the opening half – while Luke Snyder and Henry McElroy each added 17 as the Warriors opened the PIAA Class A basketball tournament with the school’s first state-level victory.
“It’s good to get a win,” skipper Jeremiah Bennett said. “The district championship was really disheartening, but this was one of our three goals this year — to win a state playoff game. The guys have never done that.
“Our girls have been all the way to the top of the mountain, but the guys have never done that. So, they’ll remember this forever.”
McElroy tacked on 10 rebounds to complete the double-double as the District 4 runners-up motored into Tuesday’s round of 16 and an encounter with District 1 champion Chester Charter at a site and time to be determined. Chester Charter ousted Lancaster Country Day 58-44 on Friday night while the Warriors anxiously waited for the weather to clear so they could shrug off their loss to Sullivan County in the District 4 final.
Lead guard Josh King only netted four points, but he handed out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
“I think that’s one thing I like the best about this team,” Knauss said, referring to the Warriors’ ball movement and unselfishness up and down the lineup. “We’re not one player centered. We have so many guys who, if they’re open, they’re going to hit it.
“When we’re playing our good team ball, that’s when we’re playing our best ball.”
Dylan Bezek and Max Urbas split 28 points for Forest City (13-12).
Up by just a single point (12-11) after the smooth 6-4 Bezek knocked down an elbow jumper midway through the opening quarter, Jeremiah Bennett’s soon had a sizable lead following a timely 9-0 run capped by Knauss’ trey in the final 30 seconds.
Snyder added four points during the settling salvo — he had eight in the first — while Conner Bennett’s short jumper also factored in.
“(Snyder) is like Dennis Rodman,” Jeremiah Bennett cracked. “There’s never a ball that he doesn’t have a chance of winning. Sometimes you pay with a couple fouls and whatever, but he’s just super tenacious and he’s got a nose for the ball.”
And …
“It’s always good to play with the lead,” Bennett added.
Able to turn the Foresters over with their trapping 1-3-1 zone, those forced mistakes also allowed Norry Christian to get out in transition against the bulkier District 2 outfit. Knauss was able to leak out — as was McElroy — and easy finishes wound up being the usual result.
While Forest City fought back to within four (32-28) on Davon Reams’ conventional three-point play in the final minute of the first half, Knauss was able to finish at the rim just before the horn as Norry Christian hustled into the locker room up six.
Once the third quarter began to unfold, a 13-2 spurt had Jeremiah Bennett’s bunch sitting on a 47-30 lead at the 3:48 mark. The undersized Snyder worked underneath for five points, while Knauss added three on a transition finish and technical free throw. Norry Christian also picked up a 3-ball from Conner Bennett, and a pair of freebies from McElroy.
And when Knauss’ runner fell at the buzzer, the Warriors led 55-39.
Forest City was able to close within nine twice in the fourth quarter — eight once Bezek drained a 3-ball — but that was it as Norry Christian wrapped up the result the Warriors sought when they stepped into the Lewisburg High School gym.
They’ll face another challenge Tuesday night.
“I think we had a lot of fire under our butts because we weren’t hitting (our shots) in two of the biggest games of our season,” Knauss said, referring to a narrow loss to Columbia County Christian in the ACAA tournament final and the setback against Sullivan County in the District 4 title game.
“We’re still going. We’re still dancing.”
PIAA CLASS A FIRST ROUND GAME
at Lewisburg H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 73, FOREST CITY 61
Forest City (13-12)
David Heath 4 5-6 13; Davon Reams 5 1-4 11; Dylan Bezek 6 1-6 14; Brad Bartholomay 3 0-0 9; Max Urbas 5 1-2 14. Totals: 23 8-18 61.
3-point goals: Bezek, Bartholomay 3, Urbas 3.
Did not score: Johnathan Conlogue, Brayden Piatak, Elijah Ferrera, Hunter Johnson, Richie Matthews, Austin Price.
Northumberland Christian (22-6)
Conner Bennett 3 0-0 7; Josh King 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 7 3-7 17; Cole Knauss 8 3-6 20; Henry McElroy 5 6-7 17; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2; Sam Garvin 1 2-2 4; Daniel Hayner 1 0-2 2. Totals: 28 14-24 73.
3-point goals: Bennett, Knauss, McElroy.
Did not score: Ethan Bennett, Tyler Conner.
Score by quarters
Forest City;13;15;11;22 — 61
Northumberland Christian;21;13;21;18 — 73