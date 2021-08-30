Northumberland Christian made history last season, winning the first district playoff game in girls soccer program history.
A pair of all-Daily Item honorees graduated from the Warriors' historic program, but four return among nine juniors and seniors who are back for Northumberland Christian.
Leading the way is senior Emily Garvin, who earned a spot on the first team after a dominant offensive season. Senior twins Anna Ulmer and Emma Ulmer, and sophomore Eden Daku-Treas also earned accolades.
"Our strengths are going to be developing this team into working on what was successful for us last year, with more experience from last season to be able to fill last year's graduation losses," Warriors coach James Snyder said.
Snyder said the Warriors aim to again challenge for the Allegheny Christian Athletic title, and hope to qualify for the District 4 Class A playoffs again.
"This team needs to mesh together, and have their own identity, and work hard to fulfill the goal of doing so," Snyder said. "We need to be an offensive threat when we have possession, and have consistent defense."
One player who could help the offense be even more potent is junior Elliana Zwatty, who showed flashes of brilliance as a sophomore.
The biggest question for the Warriors heading into the season is: Who will fill the gloves of, one of the Valley's best goalkeepers, Rebekah Hayner?
Meadowbrook Christian will likely be the Warriors' greatest challenge to winning their fourth straight ACAA title. The Lions have lost to Northumberland Christian in each of the last three ACAA championship games.
Meadowbrook has had plenty of success when not playing the Warriors, as the Lions qualified for districts last year after reaching the District 4 Class A semifinals in 2019.
The Lions lost some key players to graduation, but sophomore Maddy Osman returns after earning all-Daily Item recognition last season.
In the Tri-Valley League, things will look different for East Juniata.
First, Tom Feltman is replacing Val Dressler as the coach. Second, several players who were key to the Tigers' success over the past few seasons graduated, including 2019 Daily Item Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kierstyn Fogle, who is now playing for Slippery Rock.
East Juniata reached the state semifinals in 2018, the state quarterfinals in 2019, and was the district runner-up last year to eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
"The majority of the girls we have returning from last year's team are on the defensive side of the field," Feltman said. "Early on, we are going to rely on their experience as we get the other girls more comfortable."
With only three seniors on the roster, Feltman said the team is focused on improvement.
"Our goal at this point is to get 1% better each practice. I tell them to pick one thing, and make that their focus for the practice," Feltman said. "If we get 1% better each practice, and we learn from our mistakes, and do our best not to repeat those mistakes, by the end of the season, I think we have the potential to be a pretty good team."
East Juniata is 45-0 against Tri-Valley League opponents over the past four seasons, so the other teams in the TVL are hoping to put an end to that streak.
Line Mountain, Millersburg, Juniata, Halifax and Susquenita are the other TVL teams.
GIRLS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN LIONS
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Abby Bingaman, so.; Alyssa Canelo, jr.; Kailey Devlin, so.; Ember Erb, so.; Emma George, fr.; Beth Glowcheski, fr.; Lily Harter, fr.; Audrey Millett, so.; Maddy Osman, so.; Abby Schuler, fr.; Vivian Shallcross, fr.; Alayna Smith, so.; Mattie Steck, jr.; Elisa Sweigard, jr.; Lauren Yost, jr.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN WARRIORS
Coach: James Snyder
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Lillian Rees, jr.; Aubrie Hostetter, fr.; Jenika Krum, jr.; Jessica Anoia, sr.; Anna Ulmer, sr.; Eden Daku-Treas, so.; Caryssa Ressler, jr.; Kara Wilhelm, so.; Emma Ulmer, sr.; Grace Lenahan, sr.; Elliana Zwatty, jr.; Samantha Hudson, so.; Savannah Yount, so.; Grace Spaide, fr.; Caitlyn Gray, jr.; Emily Garvin, sr.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
EAST JUNIATA TIGERS
Coach: Tom Feltman
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Cypress Feltman, sr.; Marissa Coudriet, sr.; Andrea Baer, sr.; Macy Buskey, jr.; Madison Arnold, jr.; Andrea Maneval, jr.; Grace Hibbs, jr.; Sophia Trent, so.; Jacey Brubaker, so.; Cadee Becker, so.; Sara Backbill, so.; Jazlynn Sheaffer, jr.; Dalanie Leister, fr.; Addyson Feltman, fr.; Haley Hoffman, fr.; Heidi Hoffman, fr.; Mar Andreu Bernat, fr.