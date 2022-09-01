Northumberland Christian may be chasing its fifth straight Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship, but the Warriors will face plenty of heat from East Division rivals Meadowbrook Christian and Juniata Christian before that crown is awarded.
“Any time the three teams play each other it will be a dogfight,” veteran Meadowbrook Christian manager Brian Elsasser said. “I feel the 2022 ACAA championship will be won by one of these three schools.”
Sharing the head coaching duties for the first time with Brian Osman, Elsasser’s Lions return four all-stars in 2022 — all of them juniors. Midfielder Kailey Devlin posted double-digit totals in goals and assists a season ago, while striker Audrey Millett pocketed 31 finishes.
Center back Ember Erb will anchor the Meadowbrook defensive corps, while holding midfielder Maddy Osman is a skilled all-around performer who can defend, locate the back of the net and direct the attack. Elsasser is looking for leadership from seniors Alyssa Canelo and Mattie Steck.
As for Norry Christian, James Snyder’s Warriors return a strong, experienced nucleus that will impact play all over the field. Senior Caitlyn Gray returns in goal, but her supporting cast in the D-backfield includes seniors Jenika Krum and Caryssa Ressler, and junior Kara Wilhelm.
Senior Elliana Zwatty, along with junior Eden Daku Treas and Samantha Hudson, will patrol a capable midfield. Sophomore Aubrie Hostetter is a key returnee up front.
Much of what Todd Taylor’s Juniata Christian side does on the attack will flow through junior Annika Martin and senior Peyton Burd, who led the Lions to 14 victories a season ago. The Lions are young again, as only four seniors populate JC’s 21-player roster.
Lourdes will face plenty of challenges in the Schuylkill League, but the biggest obstacle for Charlie Rebuck’s Red Raiders might be finding enough players to field a lineup. Heading into the season, Lourdes had just 12 players rostered – with one pondering not playing.
Senior attacking midfielder Tori Lindemuth and senior defender Chloe Rishel received postseason recognition from the Schuylkill-2 coaches. So did junior striker Masie Reed.