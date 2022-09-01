Northumberland Christian earned the top seed in last year’s District 4 A tournament and easily won its opening game before falling to Class A power East Juniata in the semifinals.
The Warriors are now a year older, a year more experienced, but just as explosive.
Senior Henry McElroy returns after scoring more than 50 goals as a junior; he also added 11 assists. Also back is Daniel Hayner who scored more than 20 goals.
In fact, last year’s team graduated just two seniors.
Northumberland Christian picked right up where it left off a year ago, scoring 20 goals in two games, trampling Towanda 14-0 and Hughesville 6-2.
Norry Christian’s recent rivals, Juniata Christian, should also contend in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association.
The Lions were two seed for last year’s district tournament, bowing out in their first game.
Only three seniors from that team graduated.