The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Norry Aces swept into the North Branch League finals with a pair of wins over Mifflinburg on Saturday.
Norry will host No. 2 seed Williamsport in a best-of-three series next weekend.
The first two games will be played in Northumberland on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. If needed, a third game will be played Sunday in Williamsport.
Williamsport swept Hughesville in a doubleheader on Saturday, putting the top two seeds against each other in next week’s championship series.
In the opener, the Aces (16-2) won 3-0 behind a no-hitter from Kaden Hoffman. He struck out three and allowed just three baserunners all game.
He is now 7-1 on the season.
Mifflinburg’s Mike Warren was nearly as good, allowing five hits, striking out three for the Outlaws.
Duncan Weir provided all the offense the Aces would need with a two-run single in the fourth. Bronze Luden went 2-for-3 with two runs.
The Aces easily won game two, 11-l in six innings. Jaryd Palmer picked up the win on the mound after relieving Hoffman in the second.
Palmer allowed just two hits over four-plus innings of relief. Over 13 innings on Saturday, Aces pitchers allowed just four hits.
Weir added two more hits and drove in four runs in the second game. Santos Cruz blasted a three-run homer in the homer in the fifth and Luden scored three times.