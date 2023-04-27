ASHLAND — Jaxson Chowansky and Kieran Keninitz each finished with three hits and scored three runs for the Spartans. Chowansky also recorded a game-high three RBIs to the box score. Collin McGee and Colin Whalen combined to scored three runs and each recorded two RBIs.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, North Schuylkill (8-8) ran four times after the Ironmen tied the game.
Mason Raup went 3-for-4 at the plate, hit a double, scored three runs, and recorded an RBI for Danville (5-7-1) in the non-conference loss. Cole Duffy and Wyatt Shultz each had two hits and recorded two RBIs during the game.
North Schuylkill 11, Danville 6
Danville;110;220;0 — 6-10-5
N.Schuylkill;220;421;0 — 11-11-0
Hunter Rogers, Joey Cuthie, Kieran Keninitz. Cole Duffy, Wyatt Shultz, Mason Raup.
WP: Rogers. LP: Duffy.
North Schuylkill: Keninitz 3-for-4, 3 runs; Collin McGee 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaxson Chowansky 3-for-5, double, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Colin Whalen 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Cuthie 0-for-3, run; Jeffery Markosky 1-for-4, run.
Danville: M.Raup 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Duffy 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-2, run; Connor Geise 1-for-3; Shultz 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Lincoln Diehl 0-for-2, RBI; Carter Raup 0-for-2, 2 runs; Daniel Walker 1-for-1.