SELINSGROVE — On Monday, the North Shore Railroad Company sent one of its trains through Snyder County for the first time in two decades.
In April, the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority purchased the rail lines that serve Kreamer, Selinsgrove, and Shamokin Dam from Norfolk Southern which has owned the line since 1999.
The Selinsgrove Branch is now an extension of the original North Shore line, which also serves customers from Northumberland through Danville, Bloomsburg, and Berwick to Beach Haven, Pa.
“I am really proud of the team we have here at North Shore. They are the reason we look to expand our service," said North Shore President and CEO Jeb Stotter. "We look forward to serving our new customers and doing everything we can to help their businesses thrive.”
Kreamer Feed President Jason C. Robinson said the access to "quality rail transportation is as important today as it was 75 years ago when Kreamer Feed was founded. We are excited that the Joint Rail Authority and North Shore are taking over our rail service. We look forward to working together for many years.”
“The mission of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority is to preserve essential rail freight infrastructure, and foster rail-served industrial development. The acquisition of the Selinsgrove branch line fulfills those goals exactly," said Joint Rail Authority Chairman Russ Graham.
The addition of the Selinsgrove Branch brings the Joint Rail Authority's total rail track to about 215 miles.
