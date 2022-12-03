MILLVILLE — The Panthers had three players scoring in double figures carrying Northeast Bradford to a win in the Millville Tournament over Danville.
Ella DeWald lead the Ironmen with 15 points and Lucy Pickle scored 12 points of her own.
Northeast Bradford 48, Danville 45
Northeast Bradford 48
Leah Thomas 2 0-2 4; Kate O'Cahlor 5 0-0 10; Kayleigh Thorman 6 0-0 17; Alene Beere 4 0-1 12; Emma Neuber 0 1-3 1; Lillie Maynard 1 0-0 2; Anna Tanner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-6 48.
3-point goals: Thorman 5, A.Beere 4.
Did not score: Lear Beere, Becca Vandermark, Lilah Howhes.
Danville 45
Lucy Pickle 6 0-0 12; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 6 2-2 15; Maddie Merrill 1 1-2 3; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 3-4 45.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Everett.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
NE Bradford;16;8;15;14 — 48
Danville;12;10;9;14 — 45