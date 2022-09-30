NORTHUMBERLAND — With an assist from Henry McElroy, Daniel Hayner scored the only goal of the game in the second half for Northumberland Christian (12-1, 8-0) on senior night.
The Warriors clinched first place in the ACAA Eastern division for the fourth consecutive year.
Northumberland Christian 1, Belleville Mennonite 0
Second half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 16:48.
Shots: NC 12-2. Corners: NC 12-0. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 11 (Evan Crosson); Northumberland Christian 2 (Conner Bennett).