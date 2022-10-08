CATAWISSA — Henry McElroy scored both goals for Northumberland Christian (14-1 overall, 9-0 ACAA) in their win over Southern Columbia. McElroy's first goal of the game lead to be his 150th career goal. With the victory, the Warriors won their 13th consecutive game.
Ethan Reed saved five shots for the Tigers (6-6-1 overall, 3-3-1 HAC-II). Southern Columbia finishes the season with three of their remaining four games on the road starting with Warrior Run on Monday afternoon.
Northumberland Christian 2, Southern Columbia 0
Second half
NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 27:36; NC-McElroy (Cole Knauss), 16:08.
Shots: NC 7-2. Corners: NC 5-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Ethan Reed); Northumberland Christian 2 (Conner Bennett).