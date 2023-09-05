NORTHUMBERLAND — Jacob Sellers dished out two assists to Alejandro Flores de Valgaz to score Juniata Christian's (3-1) two goals in the ACAA contest.

Michael Cantine scored two crucial goals for the Warriors, including the game winner in overtime as Northumberland Christian (3-2) knock off the Lions on Tuesday afternoon.

Northumberland Christian 3, Juniata Christian 2 (OT)

First Half

JC: Alejandro Flores de Valgaz (Jacob Sellers), 21:31.

Second Half

NC: Samuel Garvin (Jackson Conner), 54:21; JC: de Valgaz (Sellers), 64:45; NC: Michael Cantine (Landon Hostetter), 78:39.

Overtime

NC: Cantine, 82:39.

Shots: NC 7-4. Corners: NC 15-6. Saves: Juniata Christian 4 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 2 (Conner Bennett).

