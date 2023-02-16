NORTHUMBERLAND — In the first half of the ACAA Quartefinals, Jenika Krum drained six 3-pointers, which sets the school record for most made in a game. Krum ends the game with 20 points for the Warriors.
Aubrie Hostetter put in three triples of her own and scored 11 points. Carrie King also ended in double figures as she finishes with 10 points.
Norry Christian (15-8) will host Johnstown Christian this afternoon at 3:00.
ACAA Girls Tournament Quarterfinals
Northumberland Christian 55, Calvary Christian Academy 16
Northumberland Christian (15-8) 55
Jenika Krum 7 0-0 20; Eden Treas 2 1-1 5; Aubrie Hostetter 4 0-0 11; Kara Wilhelm 3 1-2 7; Carrie King 5 0-0 10; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-3 55.
3-point goals: Krum 6, Hostetter 3.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Evalin Owens.
Calvary Christian Academy (10-5) 16
Eva Penning 3 1-1 8; Kya Kuhstos 2 1-2 5; Adalynn Bush 0 1-2 1; Macayla Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-5 16.
3-point goals: Penning.
Did not score: Bethany Suttles, Maddie Ayers, Bethany Lane.
Score by quarters
CCA;3;10;2;1 — 16
NCS;17;22;8;8 — 55