NORTHUMBERLAND — Eden Daku-Treas finished with two goals and an assist for the Warriors (7-5, 3-4) in their ACAA victory on senior night.
Elliana Zwatty scored two goals of her own, both coming in the second half. Julia Lamey and Savannah Yount scored the other two goals for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 6, Belleville Mennonite 1
First half
NC-Julia Lamey (Samantha Hudson), 33:17; BM-Sonya Yoder, 32:45; NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 11:19.
Second half
NC-Elliana Zwatty (Daku-Treas), 33:27; NC-Daku-Treas, 19:08; NC-Savannah Yount, 8:56; NC-Zwatty (penalty kick), 7:22.
Shots: NC 13-2. Corners: NC 9-0. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 9 (Kanna Renno); Northumberland Christian 1 (Caitlyn Gray).