NORTHUMBERLAND - Josh King, Luke Snyder, Cole Knauss, and Henry McElroy each scored in double figures to give the Warriors a hard fought victory at home over Columbia County Christian. Luke Cughan for the Jaguars put up 25 points, half of his 10 made field goals were from beyond the arc.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 60, COLUMBIA COUNTY CHRISTIAN 57
Northumberland Christian (6-1) 60
Conner Bennett 1 0-0 2, Josh King 5 1-2 12, Luke Snyder 5 8-9 18, Cole Knauss 4 0-0 12, Henry McElroy 6 4-4 16. Team totals: 21 13-15 60.
3-point goals: Knauss (4), King.
Did not score: None.
Columbia County Christian (8-3) 57
Luke Cughan 10 0-0 25, Pierce Cughan 1 0-0 3, Elijah Beishline 3 0-0 9, Jackson Kline 0 1-2 1, Andre Araniva 6 1-2 14, Clay Farley 2 1-2 5. Team totals: 22 3-6 57.
3-point goals: L.Cughan (5), Beishline (3), Araniva, P.Cughan.
Did not score: Hunter Fritz.
Score by quarters
CCC;18;13;10;16 — 57
NCS;17;8;20;15 — 60