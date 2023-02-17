NORTHUMBERLAND — To go along with her five 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points, Jenika Krum grabbed a career high 12 rebounds for Norry Christian (16-8) in the ACAA Semifinals. This marks the third straight game where Krum drained at least five shots from deep.
Eden Treas put in four triples and ended with 14 points of her own. Kara Wilhelm also scored in double figures as she finishes with 10 points.
The Warriors will meet the winner of Meadowbrook and Belleville in the ACAA championship game this afternoon at NCS.
ACAA Girls Tournament Semifinals
Northumberland Christian 60, Johnstown Christian 24
Northumberland Christian (16-8) 60
Jenika Krum 7 0-0 19; Eden Treas 5 0-0 14; Aubrie Hostetter 3 0-0 7; Kara Wilhelm 5 0-0 10; Carrie King 3 0-0 6; Caryssa Ressler 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 0-0 60.
3-point goals: Krum 5, Treas 4, Hostetter.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Evalin Owens.
Johnstown Christian (12-6) 24
Lydia Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Unity Miller 7 4-4 20; Sybella Mack 1 0-0 2; Hope Ressler 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 4-6 24.
3-point goals: Miller 2.
Did not score: Ellie Speigle, Solenna Mack, Maila Sorg, Shiloh Swart.
Score by quarters
JCS;8;5;3;8 — 24
NCS;18;14;21;7 — 60