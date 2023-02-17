NORTHUMBERLAND — Henry McElroy finished with a game-high 20 points for Northumberland Christian in its ACAA Tournament semifinal win.
Cole Knauss drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Warriors (17-4), who dominated from start to finish. They lead 15-5 after the first quarter, and went to halftime up 27-8.
Northumberland Christian will face Columbia County Christian in the championship game at 3 p.m. today.
ACAA Boys Tournament
Semifinals
Northumberland Christian 61, Grace Prep 29
Northumberland Christian (17-4) 61
Conner Bennett 2 1-2 5; Josh King 4 0-1 9; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2; Cole Knauss 4 2-2 13; Henry McElroy 7 5-7 20; Alec Phillips 4 0-0 8; Jackson Conner 0 2-2 2; Ethan Bennett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-14 61.
3-point goals: Knauss 3, King, McElroy.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Isaac Reitz, Luke Snyder, Tyler Conner.
Grace Prep (15-5) 29
Joseph Brown 3 0-0 9; Jack Mylin 1 0-0 3; Tyler Mast 4 0-0 10; Dontae Mast 3 0-0 7. Totals: 11 0-0 29.
3-point goals: Brown 3, T. Mast 2, D. Mast, Mylin.
Did not score: Asher Costella, Jace Gray, Hayden Foust.
Score by quarters
Grace Prep;5;3;11;10 — 29
Northumberland Chr.;15;12;17;17 — 61