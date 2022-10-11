NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner finishes with two goals for the Warriors (16-1, 10-0) in their ACAA shutout win over Grace Prep. Josh King ended with a goal and two assists in the game for Norry Christian. Henry McElroy and Luke Snyder contributed ending with two assists each.
Hayden Foust and Seth Mass combined with seven saves for Grace Prep.
Northumberland Christian 7, Grace Prep 0
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 30:19; NC-Noah Conner (McElroy), 23:22; NC-Jackson Conner (Luke Snyder), 20:03; NC-Hayner (Josh King), 7:50; NC-King (Sam Garvin), 1:23.
Second half
NC-Cole Knauss (Snyder), 33:22; NC-Garvin (King), 18:37.
Shots: NC 14-2. Corners: NC 16-0. Saves: Grace Prep 7 (Hayden Foust 4, Seth Mass 3); Northumberland Christian 2 (Knauss).