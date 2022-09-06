NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner finishes with four goals in Northumberland Christian's (4-1-0) shutout victory over Juniata Christian (2-1-1) in ACAA action. Henry McElroy ended the game with two goals and two assists. Luke Snyder scored the other goal for the Warriors in the second half.
Northumberland Christian 7, Juniata Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Sam Garvin), 16:12; NC-Daniel Hayner (Cole Knauss), 14:48; NC-McElroy, 14:08; NC-Hayner (Knauss), 2:11.
Second half
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 32:36; NC-Luke Snyder, 24:32; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 5:51.
Shots: NC 24-3. Corners: 12-1. Saves: Juniata Christian 17 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).