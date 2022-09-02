MILTON — After Tuesday's loss to Danville, Northumberland Christian bounced back as they shutout Meadowbrook Christian to win their first ACAA game of the season. Henry McElroy finishes with four goals and an assist. Jackson Conner contributed with a goal and an assist of his own. Nicholas Bisaccia and Daniel Hayner scored the Warriors' other two goals in the second half.
Northumberland Christian 7, Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy, 35:30; NC-McElroy (Sam Garvin), 20:27; NC-McElroy (Jackson Conner), 1:08.
Second half
NC-Conner (McElroy), 38:32; NC-McElroy (Luke Snyder), 37:06; NC-Nicholas Bisaccia (Cole Knauss), 35:07; NC-Daniel Hayner (penalty kick), 21:11.
Shots: NC 13-1. Corners: NC 8-3. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 5 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 1 (James Geise).