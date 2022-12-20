NORTHUMBERLAND — Luke Snyder, Conner Bennett, and Henry McElroy all scored in double figures in Northumberland Christian's (8-1, 3-0) ACAA win over Columbia County Christian. McElroy finished the game with a 10-point and 10-rebound double-double.
Josh King had a double-double of his own with 12 assists and 10 rebounds to go along with eight points in the win for the Warriors.
Luke Cughan ended with a team-high 30 points for the Defenders (7-3, 2-1), including six made triples. Pierce Cughan scored 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in the loss.
Northumberland Christian 83, Columbia County Christian 68
Northumberland Christian (8-1) 83
Conner Bennett 6 3-3 19; Josh King 4 0-0 8; Sam Garvin 2 2-3 6; Luke Snyder 9 4-9 23; Cole Knauss 2 4-5 9; Henry McElroy 4 0-0 10; Alec Phillips 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 13-20 83.
3-point goals: Bennett 4, McElroy 2, Knauss, Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Columbia County Christian (7-3) 68
Luke Cughan 11 2-4 30; Pierce Cughan 6 0-0 17; Elijah Bershline 3 0-0 7; Jaksen Kline 3 0-0 6; Clay Farley 3 2-2 8. Totals: 26 4-6 68.
3-point goals: L.Cughan 6, P.Cughan 5, Bershline.
Did not score: Chandler Davis, Hunter Fritz.
Score by quarters
CCCS;17;13;17;21 — 68
NCS;18;22;23;20 — 83