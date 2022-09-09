NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner and Cole Knauss each finished with two goals and one assist in the Warriors' shutout victory over visiting Blair County Christian (1-1-0) in ACAA action. Henry McElroy contributed with a goal and an assist of his own. The other goals from Northumberland Christian (6-1-0) came from Jackson Conner, Luke Snyder, Nicholas Bisaccia, and James Geise.
Northumberland Christian 9, Blair County Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy, 33:32; NC-Jackson Conner, 24:12; NC-Daniel Hayner (Ian Anderson), 14:19; NC-Luke Snyder (Cole Knauss), 6:25; NC-Knauss (McElroy), 2:11; NC-Nicholas Bisaccia, 0:22.
Second half
NC-James Geise (Alec Phillips), 31:30; NC-Hayner, 5:43; NC-Knauss (Hayner), 3:45.
Shots: NC 25-0. Corners: NC 15-0. Saves: Blair County Christian 16 (Aidan Dull); Northumberland Christian 0 (Conner Bennett, James Geise).