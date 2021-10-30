DANVILLE — Northumberland Christian entered Saturday's District 4 Class A boys soccer quarterfinal as the top seed but one of the tournament's great unknowns.
The Warriors dominated the first half and then pulled away in the second half for a 4-1 win over Muncy in the program's first District 4 playoff game.
The Warriors (17-2) advance to next week's semifinal against. Muncy ends the year 8-10.
Norry Christian controlled the game statistically. In the opening half, it got off 14 shots and had seven corners, but for a team that entered the season with 100 goals in 18 games — with at least three in every game — it was a frustrating opening half that remained scoreless until the final moments at Danville's Ironmen Stadium.
"We took some shots a little earlier than we needed to," Norry Christian coach Jonny Rees said. "I don't think we were nervous — we've played a tough schedule — but we just needed to settle into the game."
Henry McElroy, playing on his "home" turf, scored his 50th goal of the season late in the first half, and added another within the first 10 minutes of the second half as Norry Christian pulled past an Indians' side that packed back in the first half.
McElroy's family lives in Danville, and he said he had been to Ironmen Stadium several times this year to watch his friends play for Danville, the top seed in Class 3A. He was looking forward to playing at Ironmen Stadium and saw some of Danville's players watching from the bleachers in the second half after they returned from a playoff win earlier Saturday.
"It was great to play here and see a lot of my friends here cheering us on," he said. "It took us a little bit to get going. We are young, only one senior starter, but we felt like it was a matter of time until we started scoring."
The Warriors scored on their 14th and final shot of the first half when McElroy finally broke through. He carried the ball up the left side of the field, cut inside then back out before piping a bouncing left-footer under Muncy keeper Eli Slamka for a 1-0 lead with 2:49 left in the half.
The Warriors doubled the lead early in the second half with McElroy as the instigator. He fired another left-footer off the left post. The ball bounded across the face of the goal to teammate Daniel Hayner, who knocked it back off the post and into the goal for a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second half.
"In the second half, we were much more patient," Rees said. "We played our style and got the shots we wanted."
Three minutes after Hayner scored, McElroy added his second. He gathered a deflected, high-arcing shot near the penalty spot, turned right and rifled a shot inside the far post for a 3-0 lead. With 19 minutes to play the Warriors got their final tally when Josh King scored on a diving header of a perfect corner from Hayner.
"It was great to get this first one out of the way," said Rees. "We did well for the first one. We know the next one is going to be much tougher."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Ironmen Stadium, Danville
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 4, MUNCY 1
First half
NC-Henry McElroy, 2:49.
Second half
NC-Daniel Hayner, 34:07; NC-McElroy, 31:42; NC-Josh King (Hayner), 19:09; M-Todd Madispaw (Rowan Revata), 9:32.
Shots: NC 28-6. Corners: NC 11-1. Saves: Muncy 10 (Eli Slamka); Northumberland Christian 4 (Conner Bennett).
Yellow card: Brock Minnier, Muncy, 30:20 in second half.