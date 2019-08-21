Today
1 p.m. — Judging of needlework, arts, crafts, photography, etc.
3-9 p.m. — Open to the public
5-7 p.m. — Kimbo & Bryan performance, small stage
7 p.m. — Mutton busting
7-9 p.m. — Midlife Cowboys Band, main stage
Friday
3-10 p.m. — Open to the public
3-10 p.m. — Bale throwing and stacking competition
5 p.m. — Beef cattle show
5-6 p.m. — Jim McClincy, the Singing Mailman, small stage
6:30 p.m. — Pet costume parade
6-10 p.m. Donald Benjamin Band, main stage
7 p.m. — Pedal tractor pulls
Saturday
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Open to the public
9 a.m. — Horse show
10 a.m. — Sheep and market goat show
11 a.m. to noon — Frank Wicher & Chris Trasatti
1 p.m. — ADGA-sanctioned dairy goat show
1-3 p.m. — Bonnie and Mason Wicher concert, small stage
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Grand Junction Band, main stage
5 p.m. — Bale throwing and stacking contest
6 p.m. — Pedal tractor pulls
6-7 p.m. — KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner performance, main stage
7-9 p.m. — Nate Myers & the Aces Band, main stage
9 p.m. — Fireworks