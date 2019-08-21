Today

1 p.m. — Judging of needlework, arts, crafts, photography, etc.

3-9 p.m. — Open to the public

5-7 p.m. — Kimbo & Bryan performance, small stage

7 p.m. — Mutton busting

7-9 p.m. — Midlife Cowboys Band, main stage

 

Friday

3-10 p.m. — Open to the public

3-10 p.m. — Bale throwing and stacking competition

5 p.m. — Beef cattle show

5-6 p.m. — Jim McClincy, the Singing Mailman, small stage

6:30 p.m. — Pet costume parade

6-10 p.m. Donald Benjamin Band, main stage

7 p.m. — Pedal tractor pulls

Saturday

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Open to the public

9 a.m. — Horse show

10 a.m. — Sheep and market goat show

11 a.m. to noon — Frank Wicher & Chris Trasatti

1 p.m. — ADGA-sanctioned dairy goat show

1-3 p.m. — Bonnie and Mason Wicher concert, small stage

3:30-5:30 p.m. — Grand Junction Band, main stage

5 p.m. — Bale throwing and stacking contest

6 p.m. — Pedal tractor pulls

6-7 p.m. — KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner performance, main stage

7-9 p.m. — Nate Myers & the Aces Band, main stage

9 p.m. — Fireworks

