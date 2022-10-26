The Daily Item
Both the Shikellamy and Lewisburg Area High School marching bands helped keep everyone at Northumberland’s Halloween Parade in time as they marched along the parade route.
From the Scooby Gang to Teletubbies, local business’s and groups parade floats lit up the night with sights and sounds. From “Hocus Pocus” to a family of campers, floats tossed candy to hundreds of costumed children and their families who were just as eager to see what came next.
HALLOWEEN PARADES
- Danville — Tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. Parade starts at Wall and East Market streets and will continue to Mill Street.
- Mount Carmel — Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at 6th and Oak streets. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30, at noon.
- Watsontown — Monday, Oct. 31, starts at 6 p.m. Watsontown Area Business Alliance’s annual Halloween Parade on Elm Street will form at the 8th Street Park and move down Elm Street to end at Watsontown Memorial Park.
TRICK-OR-TREAT DATES
- Danville — Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
- Lewisburg — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-8 p.m.
- Middleburg — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m.
- Middlecreek Township — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
- Mifflinburg — Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
- New Berlin — Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
- Riverside — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m.
- East Buffalo Township — Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p,m,
- Selinsgrove — Monday, Oct. 31
- Shamokin — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
- Watsontown — Monday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m.