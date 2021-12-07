NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Councilman Orlando Toro resigned from his position, citing personal medical reasons for stepping down.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Toro, a Republican who was reelected in November to a four-year term, announced his decision via letter to the borough council. It was also the last meeting for Councilwomen Ellie Rees and Ann Boyer, who both did not run for reelection.
"It is with regret that I tender my resignation from the Northumberland Borough Council effective Dec. 8, 2021," Toro wrote in the letter. "I am grateful to have served our community during my tenure and I offer my best wishes for its continued success."
He added, "It was a pleasure working with everyone in the community."
The council members voted to accept the resignation with most expressing their regret as they voted.
"I think Orlando Toro has been an exceptional council person," said Rees.
Toro served as the vice president of the borough, was the head of the street department committee and a member of the personnel committee. Toro, who has lived in Northumberland for five years, is retired as a lieutenant from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, having worked for 20 years in Lewisburg, Allenwood, Schuylkill, Loretto and Puerto Rico. He now works in home health care with individuals with intellectual disabilities through United Cerebral Palsy. He moved to Northumberland to be closer to the family of his wife of 16 years, Rene Toro.
Council President Paul Ruane said the borough council has 30 days to fill the vacant position. Interested applicants should contact the borough office at 570-473-3414.
Mayor Daniel Berard also praised Rees and Boyer for their service to the borough. Rees served for 8 1/2 years, having been appointed and then elected for two terms. Boyer was appointed in 2019 after her husband Councilman Paul Boyer passed away at 69 after six years on council.
The two women are "two people who I adore completely," said Berard.
Boyer said it was a privilege serving on the council. She said she enjoyed it and learned a lot.
"I was blessed to have 46 years with Paul," said Boyer. "Paul did not like to leave things unfinished. I thought this was the very last thing I could do for him."
Rees said she loves the borough and it's a great place to raise children.
"I've always had a great appreciation for government," she said. "It's been a real privilege, as Ann said."
Rees said it was "a joy" to work with the council members.
Newcomer Charles Stroup and Winston Ortiz were elected in November to replace Rees and Boyer. Stroup and Ortiz will be sworn into their positions in January.