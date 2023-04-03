SUNBURY — Five Northumberland County commissioner candidates provided insight into their stances on several issues during a 90-minute debate held at the Albright Center Monday night.
Republican candidates, Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Vinny Clausi, along with Democratic candidates Meghan Beck and Craig Fetterman all met inside the Albright Center Monday night for a debate on why voters should choose them in the upcoming May Primary Election.
The event was hosted by The Daily Item. A panel that consisted of Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser, Coal Region Discontent reporter Michael Sedor, and Sunbury pastor Mark Gittens, of the h2church, questioned the candidates.
Some of the topics included the lack of staffing at the Northumberland County Jail, the ongoing lawsuit between the county and Coal Township, and whether a new board of commissioners can work together for the residents of the county.
Schiccatano, an incumbent commissioner, spoke about the ongoing lawsuit between the county and Coal Township over permit fees.
Coal Township is currently asking the highest court in Pennsylvania to review a lower court’s opinion to uphold a Northumberland County judge’s ruling that forces Coal Township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
“I am fighting for your money,” Schiccatano told 50 people inside the Albright Center. “The law is the law, and the court’s ruled this money is owed back to us.”
The discussion got heated between Fetterman, a Coal Township commissioner, and Schiccatano when Fetterman fired back and said the township only asked for the amount it was owed, and the county is costing taxpayers money.
The discussion then went to the county prison where Clausi, a former county commissioner, said he was made aware of ongoing staffing issues at the jail and that the county needs to do more to get people either hired or keep those in the positions inside the Coal Township facility.
Klebon, a current commissioner alongside Schiccatano, responded by saying the county is working with the staff and the union in order to try and increase pay.
Beck discussed the possibility of the county bringing in a community college, which she fully supports.
Clausi and Schiccatano agreed they are not in favor of taxing residents for the college.
Klebon said he agrees there could be more education options, but now was not the time to put the burden of taxing residents for a community college.
Commissioner candidates were also asked no matter who was elected would they pledge to work together for the people of the county.
All commissioners agreed they would put the residents first.
Fetterman said he and Schiccatano have been at odds over the lawsuit but he would still work with Schiccatano.
Candidates also addressed reassessment in the county. Candidates in unison agreed it was not the right time.
“Reassessment is a dirty word,” Klebon said.
Clausi agreed.
“I studied this and more than 10 years ago it would have cost the county more than $6 million just to get this done,” he said.
Beck also agreed the discussions would eventually need to happen but now would not be the time.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. donated the Albright Center for the debate while Alert Enterprises LLC, T/A Alert Security Service, of Kulpmont, provided the sound system for the night.
To watch the entire debate, visit The Daily Item’s Facebook page.