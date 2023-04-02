SUNBURY — Five Northumberland County Commissioners will square off and answer questions during a debate later tonight hosted by The Daily Item at the Albright Center.
The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. It is scheduled to run 90 minutes at the Albright Center on 450 Chestnut St., in Sunbury.
Participating will be Republican candidates Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Vinny Clausi. Schiccatano and Klebon are current commissioners; Clausi is a former commissioner. Democratic candidates participating will be Meghan Beck and Craig Fetterman.
Schiccatano, who serves as Northumberland County commissioner board chairman, is seeking a third term in office. Klebon is seeking his first re-election.
Clausi, who served the county from 2008 through 2015, is seeking to return to the position.
Fetterman, who is making his first bid as county commissioner, has been a Coal Township Ccmmissioner for the past 17 years. Beck, who owns real estate across the county, is a political newcomer.
A sixth candidate, Democrat Slade Shreck, of Sunbury, a Shikellamy school director, said he was removed from the ballot after a challenge to his petition showed he did not have the required 100 Democratic signatures. Shreck said his name won’t appear on the ballot and the debate is only for names appearing on the May ballot.
Two candidates from each party will get through the May primary with three being elected from the field of four in the fall.
The event is open to the public. The public will have the opportunity to fill out a form to ask questions. A member of the media will randomly draw throughout the debate. Justin Strawser, a reporter with The Daily Item, will be asking the candidates questions.
For those looking to attend, the debate will be held in the basement of the Albright Center and the entrance is on the Fifth Street side of the building.
Anyone interested in submitting questions prior to the 7 p.m. start time tonight, can email jstrawser@dailyitem.com before 5 p.m.
The debate will also be streamed on The Daily Item’s Facebook page.