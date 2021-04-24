SUNBURY — One of the men involved in a November 2019 shooting in Milton will be released into the custody of the state on a parole violation in Erie County.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Friday granted a defense motion to release Deionte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, to answer a state retainer for violating his parole in Erie County on unrelated robbery charges. Sherrell has been a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Saylor said the only condition is that he cannot be released from Erie County without further bail hearings in Northumberland County.
Ricky Pearson, 23, of Sunbury, is accused of shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend allegedly fight off Sherrell and Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, in the first block of Elm Street in Milton last November.
Sherrell faces a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors of accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Carpenter already pleaded guilty in June to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing for his involvement in the Nov. 10 shooting. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter was in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.