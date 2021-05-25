HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has announced that Alyssa Hoffman from Northumberland County has earned the highest award that a senior or Ambassador Girl Scout can earn.
This award recognizes Girl Scouts who have made a meaningful, sustainable change to her community and the world. Hoffman replaced a bridge that is part of a cross country course at her school, Warrior Run High School, where she is a senior. She worked with the school board, engineers and members of her community to make her vision a reality.
Hoffman completed more than 80 hours of work and seven steps to earn their award: Identifying an issue in her community, investigating the issue thoroughly, building a team to support her efforts, creating a plan to take action, presenting the plan and gathering feedback, taking action by leading a team to carry out the plan, and educating and inspiring.